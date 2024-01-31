Korthals Pleads Guilty in FBI Sting for Attempted Obscene Material Transfer to Minor

William Alexander Korthals, a 30-year-old resident of Beaufort, North Carolina, has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. This incident came to light as part of a comprehensive investigation started in May 2022, wherein Korthals became involved in an online operation where an FBI agent posed as a 9-year-old girl.

During his participation in a Kik chat room labeled 'active parents,' Korthals joined a group titled 'Loving Family.' Within this group, he interacted with an undercover agent who was posing as a father offering his daughter up for sexual activities. On responding to this comment, Korthals confirmed the supposed minor's age and sent a sexually explicit image of himself, thereby taking the first step into criminal territory.

Disturbing Conversations and Intentions

Over the ensuing months, Korthals continued to engage in unsettling, explicit conversations. Beyond the initial photo, his messages expressed a clear intent to commit sexual abuse. In preparation for an unprotected sexual encounter with the supposed minor, Korthals even provided laboratory test results as 'proof' of being free from sexually transmitted diseases.

However, two days before the planned meeting, Korthals canceled the encounter. In June 2023, the FBI, in collaboration with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office, arrested Korthals. He now faces the possibility of a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. However, no sentencing date has been set as yet.