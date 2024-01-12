en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

North Carolina Man Convicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
North Carolina Man Convicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges

In a significant ruling in Greensboro, North Carolina, a man named Marian Hudak, aged 52, has been found guilty on federal charges for hate crimes. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents of racially incited aggression. The first assault took place in October 2021, where Hudak targeted his Hispanic neighbor, launching a tirade of racial slurs before physically assaulting him. The second incident occurred a year later in 2022, with a Black motorist at the receiving end of Hudak’s racial hatred. The confrontation escalated to Hudak chasing the victim to his home while threatening his life and using racial slurs.

Unfolding of the Hate Crimes

The FBI led an investigation into Hudak’s actions, which unearthed items linked to white supremacist ideology at his residence. These included a Ku Klux Klan flag, racist literature, and Nazi memorabilia. Testimonies from witnesses revealed Hudak’s pattern of racially charged remarks and harassment of minority drivers in Concord, a suburb of Charlotte.

Community and Legal Response

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division condemned Hudak’s actions, stating that acts of racial violence contravene both the law and the core values of democracy. Clarke underscored the right of community members to live without fear of racially motivated attacks.

Impending Justice

Following the conviction, Hudak now awaits sentencing, scheduled for May 1. As a precedent, this case amplifies the importance of addressing racial hate crimes and ensuring that justice is served, thereby reinforcing the principles of equality and human rights.

0
Crime United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 mins ago
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
A 15-year-old boy from Ostrava, Czech Republic, was taken into custody at the Ukrainian border in a daring attempt to join the Ukrainian military. This incident, reported by the Polish Border Guard Service on January 11, 2024, is a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of geopolitical conflicts on the most vulnerable sections of our
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
23 mins ago
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault
24 mins ago
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault
South Carolina Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
7 mins ago
South Carolina Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Felony Charges Announced Against Two Men in Separate LA County Sexual Assault Cases
8 mins ago
Felony Charges Announced Against Two Men in Separate LA County Sexual Assault Cases
Police Accountability in 2024: A Year of Reckoning
23 mins ago
Police Accountability in 2024: A Year of Reckoning
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
2 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
3 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
5 mins
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
6 mins
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
7 mins
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
9 mins
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
9 mins
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
10 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app