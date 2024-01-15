North Carolina Man Arrested with Explosives at Local Shopping Plaza

Washington, North Carolina saw an unsettling event unravel last week when resident Cameron Lee Smith was arrested possessing explosives and other contraband. The arrest took place around 6:45 p.m. on a Wednesday at a local Food Lion grocery store, shaking the tranquility of the evening shopping rush.

Unsettling Discovery in a Routine Check

An investigator from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office happened upon Smith who was slumped over in his vehicle, an image that immediately raised alarm bells. A closer observation revealed the presence of drug paraphernalia, prompting the investigator to initiate contact. What was originally thought to be a routine drug-related arrest quickly escalated when a weapon, crystal methamphetamine, and additional drug paraphernalia were discovered in Smith’s possession.

Explosives Trigger Emergency Response

Upon a thorough search of Smith’s vehicle, the investigator found potential explosives. This revelation led to a swift securing of the area and a call to local emergency services. The shopping plaza was quickly transformed into a secured zone, its usual bustle replaced with the palpable tension of a possible threat. The businesses in the shopping center were promptly closed, and the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Further Investigation Unearths More Threats

As the investigation extended to Smith’s home, more shocking discoveries were made. A military-grade homemade grenade and a World War I or II era grenade were found, further amplifying the severity of the situation. The U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point were called in to process the scene, adding another layer of gravity to an already serious situation.

Currently, Smith is held at the Beaufort County Detention Center with no bond, facing charges that include possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun. The incident stands as a grim reminder of the constant vigilance required to maintain the peace and safety of our communities.