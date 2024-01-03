en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

North Carolina Father Charged with Murder of His Autistic Son

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
North Carolina Father Charged with Murder of His Autistic Son

Amir Devon Hines, a 24-year old father from North Carolina, faces charges for the murder and felony intentional child abuse of his 5-year-old autistic son, Karter Holloway. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a distress call on New Year’s Eve from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Hospital concerning a juvenile male victim of a severe assault. The child, admitted to the ICU in critical condition, had injuries suggesting a serious assault. Hines, the boy’s father, was identified as the perpetrator and taken into custody.

Hines Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Initially, Hines was charged with felony intentional child abuse causing severe bodily injury. However, when little Karter succumbed to his injuries, he was further charged with murder. The incident has left a grim mark on the dawn of the year, reminding society of its duty to protect its most vulnerable members.

Amir Hines’ Troubled Past

Hines was on parole, having been released in August 2023 after serving time for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. This incident has once again brought the spotlight onto the issue of parole and its effectiveness in reintegrating offenders back into society.

The Agony of Karter’s Family

Karter’s grandmother, Tiffani Hines, and mother, Madi Holloway, expressed their devastation. Tiffani revealed that Karter suffered bruises from head to toe. Madi accused Hines of beating Karter for a minor incident such as bedwetting. Their sorrow, amplified by the severity of the assault, echoes through the community, a poignant reminder of the tragedy of child abuse.

In court, Hines exhibited no remorse upon learning of Karter’s death. As justice takes its course, society is left grappling with the shock of this heinous crime against a defenseless autistic child.

0
Crime United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
44 seconds ago
Manchester Taxi Operator Dies Following Domestic Dispute
In the peaceful district of Three Chains, near Mandeville in Manchester, Jamaica, a domestic dispute escalated into a deadly encounter on Tuesday evening. A taxi operator named Gary Taylor, 51, tragically lost his life after sustaining severe injuries during the altercation. Dispute Turns Deadly The incident unfolded around 5:05pm at a family home in Cocoa
Manchester Taxi Operator Dies Following Domestic Dispute
25-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times in Atlanta: A Reflection of the City's Gun Violence Problem
3 mins ago
25-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times in Atlanta: A Reflection of the City's Gun Violence Problem
Rising Elk Poaching in Tennessee: A Call to Arms for Public Vigilance
3 mins ago
Rising Elk Poaching in Tennessee: A Call to Arms for Public Vigilance
Luzerne County Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Deception
46 seconds ago
Luzerne County Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Deception
Minneapolis Woman Charged with Murder in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Shooting
50 seconds ago
Minneapolis Woman Charged with Murder in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Shooting
Jeffrey Epstein Document Release Begins: Anticipation and Concerns
3 mins ago
Jeffrey Epstein Document Release Begins: Anticipation and Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine and Russia Engage in Largest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
23 seconds
Ukraine and Russia Engage in Largest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
George Wythe's Run in 2023 Arby's Classic Ends with Loss to Harlan County
24 seconds
George Wythe's Run in 2023 Arby's Classic Ends with Loss to Harlan County
Conor McGregor's Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight
48 seconds
Conor McGregor's Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action
50 seconds
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
54 seconds
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
Senator Sherrod Brown Advocates for Fair Trade Practices at Steelworkers Union Hall
56 seconds
Senator Sherrod Brown Advocates for Fair Trade Practices at Steelworkers Union Hall
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
1 min
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
3 mins
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
4 mins
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
46 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
48 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app