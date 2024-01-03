North Carolina Father Charged with Murder of His Autistic Son

Amir Devon Hines, a 24-year old father from North Carolina, faces charges for the murder and felony intentional child abuse of his 5-year-old autistic son, Karter Holloway. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a distress call on New Year’s Eve from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Hospital concerning a juvenile male victim of a severe assault. The child, admitted to the ICU in critical condition, had injuries suggesting a serious assault. Hines, the boy’s father, was identified as the perpetrator and taken into custody.

Hines Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Initially, Hines was charged with felony intentional child abuse causing severe bodily injury. However, when little Karter succumbed to his injuries, he was further charged with murder. The incident has left a grim mark on the dawn of the year, reminding society of its duty to protect its most vulnerable members.

Amir Hines’ Troubled Past

Hines was on parole, having been released in August 2023 after serving time for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. This incident has once again brought the spotlight onto the issue of parole and its effectiveness in reintegrating offenders back into society.

The Agony of Karter’s Family

Karter’s grandmother, Tiffani Hines, and mother, Madi Holloway, expressed their devastation. Tiffani revealed that Karter suffered bruises from head to toe. Madi accused Hines of beating Karter for a minor incident such as bedwetting. Their sorrow, amplified by the severity of the assault, echoes through the community, a poignant reminder of the tragedy of child abuse.

In court, Hines exhibited no remorse upon learning of Karter’s death. As justice takes its course, society is left grappling with the shock of this heinous crime against a defenseless autistic child.