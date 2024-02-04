North Belfast Family Targeted in Sectarian Motivated Hate Crime

In an alarming incident that rocked North Belfast on February 3, a home became the target of a hate crime perpetrated by a mob of 50 individuals. The assault, which included stone-throwing, resulted in a broken window and caused significant distress to a resident eight-year-old boy with autism and his mother. The dwelling located at Carlisle Circus was singled out around 9:30 pm, with the police treating the incident as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

Details of the Attack

Robert Crooks, the boy's father, recounted the chilling series of events. His wife and son were at home when the assault commenced. He was alerted about a growing crowd outside his home and, shortly after, received a distressing call from his wife about their broken window. The attack, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, targeted several houses in the vicinity, but only the Crooks' window succumbed to the onslaught.

Delayed Response from Police

The police were promptly informed about the situation but took several hours to respond, reaching the scene around 1:00 pm the following day. The assailants were identified as hailing from a nationalist area, their attack focused on homes in a predominantly unionist neighborhood.

Community Repercussions and Response

Local DUP MLA Brian Kingston highlighted the grave implications of the attack, pointing out the inherent risks it presented to the residents. In response, the police have amplified their patrols in the area and are collaborating with community partners to diffuse tensions and reinforce safety. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) encourages anyone with concerns about antisocial behavior to reach out to them. Information can also be offered anonymously to Crimestoppers.