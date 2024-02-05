Norina Bentzel: From Surviving a Machete Attack to Embracing Forgiveness

On a chilling day in February 2001, the calm of North Hopewell Winterstown Elementary School in Red Lion, York County, Pennsylvania, was shattered by a man brandishing a machete. The assailant, William Michael Stankewicz, stormed into the school, leaving nine people injured, including six students and three staff members. Amidst the chaos, school principal Norina Bentzel made a courageous decision that would mark her life forever.

A Moment of Heroism

In the face of impending danger, Bentzel put herself between the machete-wielding attacker and her students. In the ensuing struggle, she sustained severe injuries, including detached fingers and a significant loss of blood. But despite her grievous wounds, she managed to subdue Stankewicz until help arrived.

The Power of Forgiveness

Bentzel found it difficult to understand the motivations behind the attack. However, inspired by the Amish community's response to a school shooting in their county, she made a profound choice: to forgive her assailant. In 2009, she wrote a letter of forgiveness to Stankewicz, which he declined to read. Stankewicz passed away in 2023, leaving Bentzel with her unanswered questions.

Glorious Sadness: A Journey Through Trauma

Years after the attack, Bentzel penned a book titled 'Glorious Sadness,' where she delves into her experiences of trauma and loss. The book also explores the unexpected blessings that can emerge from tragedy, reflecting on the machete attack as a transformative event. Bentzel credits divine intervention for her actions on that fateful day and has since learned to view each day as a precious gift.

The community rallied around Bentzel, providing substantial support in the aftermath of the attack. This tragic incident and Bentzel's subsequent journey of forgiveness, healing, and transformation serve as a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the capacity for resilience in the face of adversity.