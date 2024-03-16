Norfolk Police Arrest 12 in Major County Lines Drug Operation, Seize Weapons

Norfolk Police have made significant strides in the fight against county lines drug operations, with a series of coordinated raids leading to the arrest of twelve individuals and the shutdown of two mobile phone lines used for drug ordering. These actions took place across Norwich, Thetford, King's Lynn, and Great Yarmouth, marking a critical step in curbing the drug trade in these areas.

The Scope of the Operation

During the recent enforcement week, part of a national crackdown, officers seized a variety of drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, magic mushrooms, and MDMA. In addition to drugs, law enforcement confiscated weapons such as knives, a hammer, and a knuckle duster, underlining the violent nature of drug trafficking operations. The operation also focused on protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation, with police visiting homes at risk of 'cuckooing' - a practice where drug dealers take over the residence of a vulnerable person for criminal activities.

Community and Police Collaboration

In an innovative approach to tackling drug distribution networks, Norfolk Police have partnered with local taxi drivers, educating them on the signs of suspicious behavior related to drug trafficking. This collaboration highlights the importance of community involvement in law enforcement efforts to dismantle these networks. Taxis, often used by drug dealers to move around the county, have become a focal point for police to intercept drug-related activities.

Long-term Impact and Future Actions

With the closure of 74 class A drug lines in Norfolk between 2019 and 2023, this operation adds to the significant progress made by local authorities in combating the spread of drugs in the region. Inspector Jo Minnis, leading the county lines initiative for Norfolk Police, emphasized the ongoing nature of their work and the continued support for those impacted by drugs and addiction. The recent operation not only disrupts the immediate drug supply but also aims to reduce the associated violence and exploitation in affected communities.

The success of this operation serves as a testament to the dedicated efforts of law enforcement and the community in confronting the challenges posed by county lines drug trafficking. By targeting the mechanisms of drug distribution and supporting the vulnerable, Norfolk Police are making strides towards a safer and healthier community.