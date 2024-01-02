Norfolk Police Appeal for Public Help Following New Year’s Eve Crimes

In a quiet neighborhood of Browston, near Great Yarmouth, the calm of the holiday season was disrupted by a burglary that saw a quadbike stolen.

The theft occurred in the shadow of the new year, between midnight of December 30 and midnight of the following day.

The Norfolk Police are leaning on the community for assistance, appealing to the public to help shed light on this unsettling event.

Police Seek Public Assistance

The authorities have made a particular appeal to drivers and cyclists who might have been in the vicinity of Browston Lane, the crime scene, between 10:50 am and 11:15 am on December 28.

They are seeking any dashcam footage that could provide a piece of the puzzle, a clue that could lead to the perpetrator of this crime. The request for dashcam footage is a recognition of the growing role that such technologies play in modern law enforcement.