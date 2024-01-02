en English
Crime

Norfolk Police Appeal for Public Help Following New Year’s Eve Crimes

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Norfolk Police Appeal for Public Help Following New Year’s Eve Crimes

In a quiet neighborhood of Browston, near Great Yarmouth, the calm of the holiday season was disrupted by a burglary that saw a quadbike stolen.

The theft occurred in the shadow of the new year, between midnight of December 30 and midnight of the following day.

The Norfolk Police are leaning on the community for assistance, appealing to the public to help shed light on this unsettling event.

Police Seek Public Assistance

The authorities have made a particular appeal to drivers and cyclists who might have been in the vicinity of Browston Lane, the crime scene, between 10:50 am and 11:15 am on December 28.

They are seeking any dashcam footage that could provide a piece of the puzzle, a clue that could lead to the perpetrator of this crime. The request for dashcam footage is a recognition of the growing role that such technologies play in modern law enforcement.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

