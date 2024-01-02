en English
Crime

Norfolk Community Comes Together to Honor Slain Store Owner, James Carter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Norfolk Community Comes Together to Honor Slain Store Owner, James Carter

In an outpouring of grief and respect, Norfolk, Virginia residents congregated to remember the life and contributions of James Carter, an 84-year-old store owner who died tragically on December 20th. Carter, who was known for his generosity and kindness, was shot and killed while reportedly intervening in an altercation outside his store, Triple C Convenience, on Lindenwood Avenue.

Legacy of a Community Pillar

James Carter was not just a business owner; he was a cornerstone of the Norfolk community. His Triple C Convenience store was more than a simple convenience store; it was a social hub where locals could connect, share stories, and feel heard. In his lifetime, Carter was lauded for his charitable spirit and efforts to uplift those around him. His death has left a void that is palpably felt throughout the community.

Final Farewell

The Metropolitan Funeral Service on Granby Street became the gathering point for those wishing to pay their final respects to Carter. Dozens attended the viewing and vigil, a testament to the impact Carter had on those around him. Family, friends, and community members shared heartfelt stories and memories of a man who, for many, was a beacon of generosity and respect.

Justice for Carter

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, law enforcement has arrested three suspects. They have been charged in connection with the shooting and are currently held in jail without bail. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community looks towards justice for Carter, a man whose life was cut short while trying to maintain peace.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

