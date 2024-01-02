en English
Crime

NOPD on the Hunt for Car Theft Suspect in Treme/Lafitte Area

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
NOPD on the Hunt for Car Theft Suspect in Treme/Lafitte Area

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is appealing to the public for assistance in apprehending a suspect implicated in a series of car thefts in the Treme/Lafitte area. The incident, which unfolded on December 12 around 7:45 p.m., saw a victim’s possessions plundered while they were engrossed in a recreational soccer match.

Series of Thefts Amidst a Soccer Match

An unidentified individual breached a secured area during the event, making away with several bags. After the theft, the suspect rendezvoused with an accomplice outside the gated premises. Together, they rifled through the seized items and discarded everything except the keys to two cars. These keys were then used to purloin the vehicles from the property.

Suspect Details and Public Appeal

The NOPD believes the suspect is a frequent visitor to the Faubourg Lafitte neighborhood. The person is known to drive a white Toyota CHR, bearing the Louisiana license plate number 959CVW. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to step forward. Information can be relayed to the First District Detectives by calling 504-658-6010, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Increasing Public Vigilance

This incident underscores the importance of public vigilance and community cooperation in crime prevention. The NOPD continues to encourage citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activities promptly. The public’s assistance in these matters often proves crucial in aiding the police to solve crimes and apprehend criminals.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

