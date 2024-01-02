Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway

In a deeply concerning incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a 12-year-old nonverbal boy with autism, Andrew Burney, vanished from his school premises in Brooklyn. Andrew, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at PS 369 on State Street in Boerum Hill, reportedly exited the school through an emergency side door.

Active Search Underway

Andrew was dressed in a gray sweater and black pants when he was last sighted. The authorities have initiated an active search to locate him as swiftly as possible. The gravity of the situation is amplified by Andrew’s nonverbal condition and his autism, factors that intensify the urgency of finding him and ensuring his safety.

Silent Department of Education

While this alarming incident has stirred up considerable public concern, the Department of Education has yet to issue a statement or respond to requests for comment. This silence has added fuel to the fire of public apprehension and has raised questions about the measures schools are taking to ensure the safety of students with special needs.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The police, engaged in the intensive search for Andrew, have made a public appeal for assistance. They are urging anyone with information about Andrew’s whereabouts to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. As the clock ticks, every shred of information could prove essential in locating the vulnerable boy and returning him safely to his distressed family.