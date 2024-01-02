en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway

In a deeply concerning incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a 12-year-old nonverbal boy with autism, Andrew Burney, vanished from his school premises in Brooklyn. Andrew, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at PS 369 on State Street in Boerum Hill, reportedly exited the school through an emergency side door.

Active Search Underway

Andrew was dressed in a gray sweater and black pants when he was last sighted. The authorities have initiated an active search to locate him as swiftly as possible. The gravity of the situation is amplified by Andrew’s nonverbal condition and his autism, factors that intensify the urgency of finding him and ensuring his safety.

Silent Department of Education

While this alarming incident has stirred up considerable public concern, the Department of Education has yet to issue a statement or respond to requests for comment. This silence has added fuel to the fire of public apprehension and has raised questions about the measures schools are taking to ensure the safety of students with special needs.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The police, engaged in the intensive search for Andrew, have made a public appeal for assistance. They are urging anyone with information about Andrew’s whereabouts to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. As the clock ticks, every shred of information could prove essential in locating the vulnerable boy and returning him safely to his distressed family.

0
Crime Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Stabbing Ends Year in North-West London: Ahmed Jama Murdered

By Rizwan Shah

Arrest in Monticello Shines Spotlight on Property Crime and Drug Offenses

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Maintains Steady Volume of OICI Investigations in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Jaiden L. Dahl Shot Dead in Alton, Illinois

By Rizwan Shah

Fatal Stabbing Shocks St John's Wood Community ...
@Crime · 40 seconds
Fatal Stabbing Shocks St John's Wood Community ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Stabbing in North-West London: Ahmed Jama’s Tragic End Shakes Community

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Stabbing in North-West London: Ahmed Jama's Tragic End Shakes Community
Joyride Turns Costly: St Catherine Man Fined $530,000 After New Year’s Eve Crash

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Joyride Turns Costly: St Catherine Man Fined $530,000 After New Year's Eve Crash
Pennsylvania Man Dies in Desperate Escape Attempt from Police Custody

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pennsylvania Man Dies in Desperate Escape Attempt from Police Custody
Delhi Road Accident Claims Mother and Son: Driver Cites Epileptic Seizure

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi Road Accident Claims Mother and Son: Driver Cites Epileptic Seizure
Latest Headlines
World News
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
25 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
34 seconds
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
35 seconds
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
35 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
36 seconds
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
38 seconds
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
39 seconds
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
42 seconds
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
55 seconds
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app