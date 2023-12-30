Non-compliance with Angola’s PIIM May Result in Criminal Charges; Spotlight on URL Shorteners

Failure to comply with the Public Investment Program (PIIM) in Angola could lead to serious consequences, including criminal liability for companies. The Angolan government’s move underlines its commitment to ensuring accountability and the correct utilization of public resources.

The Objective of PIIM

The Public Investment Program aims to spur economic and social development by financing various public infrastructure and service projects. This initiative is an integral part of Angola’s plan for sustainable growth and improved living standards for its citizens. Non-compliance by companies, be it through violation of contractual commitments or mismanagement of allocated funds, thwarts these ambitions, hence the stringent measures.

Implications of Non-compliance

Companies that deviate from their PIIM obligations face severe repercussions. The announcement of potential criminal charges serves as a warning and reinforces the government’s stance on transparency and accountability in the usage of public resources.

