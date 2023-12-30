en English
Africa

Non-compliance with Angola’s PIIM May Result in Criminal Charges; Spotlight on URL Shorteners

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:33 am EST
Non-compliance with Angola's PIIM May Result in Criminal Charges; Spotlight on URL Shorteners

Failure to comply with the Public Investment Program (PIIM) in Angola could lead to serious consequences, including criminal liability for companies. The Angolan government’s move underlines its commitment to ensuring accountability and the correct utilization of public resources.

The Objective of PIIM

The Public Investment Program aims to spur economic and social development by financing various public infrastructure and service projects. This initiative is an integral part of Angola’s plan for sustainable growth and improved living standards for its citizens. Non-compliance by companies, be it through violation of contractual commitments or mismanagement of allocated funds, thwarts these ambitions, hence the stringent measures.

Implications of Non-compliance

Companies that deviate from their PIIM obligations face severe repercussions. The announcement of potential criminal charges serves as a warning and reinforces the government’s stance on transparency and accountability in the usage of public resources.

Unrelated: The Allure of URL Shortening Services

On a separate note, the article also delved into the significance of URL shortening services. Such services, including Pixally, offer features like click tracking, security measures encompassing HTTPS and Firewall, a REST API for straightforward integration, and serverless infrastructure based in the cloud with high availability rates. These features not only facilitate sharing on social media and improve link aesthetics but also provide detailed analytics on link activity, empowering users to better understand and retarget their audience.

Africa Business Crime
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

