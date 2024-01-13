Noida Police Arrest Aquil Khan in Rs 24 Crore Land Fraud Case

In a significant development, the Noida police have arrested Aquil Khan, a 32-year-old man, for his alleged involvement in a massive fraudulent scheme. The case, centered around the sale of non-existent farmland close to the burgeoning Noida International Airport, involves a staggering sum of Rs 24 crore. The arrest transpired in the region’s Bhaypur village.

The Fraud Unveiled

The scam came to light when the primary complainant, Gaurav Sharma, along with his business associates Gopesh Rohatgi, Yatish Agarwal, and Shilpi Agarwal, discovered that the land documents supplied by Khan were counterfeit. The accused had falsely claimed that their families wielded political influence in Jewar and were landowners in the region.

Escalation and Threats

When the victims attempted to verify the authenticity of the land transfer documents, the accused continually evaded their queries. Matters escalated when the victims demanded a refund of their investments, leading to threats being issued against them.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A total of 17 individuals, including Khan, have been implicated in the FIR lodged at Sector 63 police station in December of the previous year. The charges levelled against the accused comprise cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation. The Noida police are currently investigating the case and are determined to bring to justice those responsible for this large-scale fraud.