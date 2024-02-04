Noida Extension Tragedy: Cricket Match Argument Leads to Fatal Stone Attack

A ghastly incident shook Noida Extension when a 24-year-old man, named Sumit, was brutally murdered during a cricket match. The incident unfurled as an argument escalated into violence, ultimately leading to Sumit's untimely demise.

Altercation Turned Fatal

The fatal sequence of events began when an altercation arose during a cricket match. Three men, in the heat of the moment, started pelting stones at Sumit. One of these stones struck Sumit's head, causing grievous injury. In his desperate attempt to evade further assault, Sumit plunged into a nearby drain but was relentlessly pursued and assaulted by his attackers.

Investigation Underway

Sumit, originally hailing from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a hospital, but it was too late. He was declared dead on arrival. The grim news reached the Bisrakh police station, who promptly launched an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the victim's bereaved family. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Hirdesh Katheriya, confirmed the sequence of events and affirmed that investigation proceedings are underway.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

An FIR has been registered against the main accused, identified as Himanshu, along with two other individuals involved in this horrendous crime. The police are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for Sumit, whose life was viciously cut short. Sumit's body has been sent for post-mortem to further strengthen the case against the accused.