Crime

Nocturnal Disturbances Rattle Negri Sembilan Village; Penang Man Arrested for Counterfeit Sales

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Nocturnal Disturbances Rattle Negri Sembilan Village; Penang Man Arrested for Counterfeit Sales

The tranquil calm of Kampung Kepis Ulu, Kuala Pilah in Negri Sembilan has been disrupted by a series of unsettling events. Starting from December 31, a disturbing phenomenon has been haunting the residents: mysterious night-time knocks on their doors, with no apparent source. The first victim was Hasdi Abu Hasan, and since then the incidents have spread to 16 households, instilling a sense of dread among the villagers.

Mysterious Knockings Ignite Fear

These nocturnal disturbances are far from ordinary. Hasdi Abu Hasan noted that even his dogs, usually alert and responsive, did not react to the knocking. This unusual response from his pets added a further layer of eeriness to the situation. Other residents, like Nafisah Mohd Sahabuddin, reported hearing the knocks and even observing the door knob being turned, but upon investigation, found no one at the door.

Community Response

In an effort to comfort the anxious community and prevent any potential harm, village head S. Afendi Baharuddin has rallied the police and the People’s Volunteer Corps for patrolling the area. He also encouraged the youth to participate in these patrols, creating a sense of solidarity and collective security among the residents.

A Separate Incident

In an unrelated event, a young man in Penang found himself under investigation by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry for selling counterfeit branded clothing on social media. The 27-year-old suspect was making up to RM1,000 a day through live broadcasts on TikTok. The ministry’s enforcement officer reported that over 5,050 counterfeit items worth approximately RM40,400 were confiscated during a raid. The source of these counterfeit items traced back to suppliers in Kuala Lumpur. The suspect is currently detained, assisting in further investigations under the Trademarks Act 2019.

Crime Malaysia Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

