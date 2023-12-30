en English
Crime

No Second Trial for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried: A Twist in the Tale

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
In a turn of events, the U.S. prosecutors have decided not to proceed with a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision comes after Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all seven criminal charges in November, which included wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering, linked to the downfall of FTX and Alameda Research, its sister hedge fund.

Avoidance of Second Trial

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York stated that a second trial would not affect the sentencing guidelines for Bankman-Fried. This statement is based on the fact that the evidence for the second trial had already been presented during his first criminal trial. A second trial had been set to address additional charges, but the decision to drop it is aimed at achieving a prompt resolution of the case.

Bankman-Fried’s Conviction

The FTX founder, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had pleaded not guilty to all these charges. However, his conviction in November marked a stunning fall from grace for the former billionaire, once known as the ‘King of Crypto’. The court found him guilty of lying to investors and lenders, stealing billions from FTX, leading to its eventual collapse. This conviction concluded a high-stakes trial that included 15 days of testimony and about four-and-a-half hours of juror deliberations.

Upcoming Sentencing

Bankman-Fried now awaits sentencing on March 28. Legal experts suggest that he faces more than 100 years in prison, given the severity of the crimes committed. The judge is expected to impose a strict sentence, potentially committing Bankman-Fried to the next 20 to 25 years in prison. The sentencing will likely include orders of forfeiture and restitution for the victims of his crimes, marking a conclusive chapter in this tale of high-stakes cryptocurrency fraud.

Crime Cryptocurrency United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

