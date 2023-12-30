en English
Crime

No Second Trial for Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:02 am EST


In a turn of events that signals a significant moment for the cryptocurrency world, U.S. prosecutors have confirmed that they will not pursue a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision comes after Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all seven criminal counts in his first trial. These charges encompassed a broad spectrum of financial wrongdoings, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering.

The Decision to Forego a Second Trial

The decision to avoid a second trial was based on the consideration that much of the evidence had already been presented in the first trial. This move clears the path for the government to focus on sentencing based on the counts for which Bankman-Fried was convicted. The sentencing is scheduled for March 28, and he faces over 100 years in prison. The swift guilty verdict from the jury suggests a strong consensus that could influence a substantial sentence.

(Read Also: Israel Criticizes UN Meeting’s Focus Amid Rising Tensions in Gaza)

A Dizzying Fall for Bankman-Fried

The conviction of Bankman-Fried marks a high-profile victory for Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams, in what has been described as the most prominent criminal prosecution in the crypto world. As the former head of FTX, Bankman-Fried had overseen the transfer of customer money into Alameda Research for risky investments, political donations, and real estate acquisitions before the companies spiraled into bankruptcy.

(Read Also: Gilad Menashe Erdan Highlights Israeli Security Challenges to UN Security Council)

Implications for the Crypto World

The case against Bankman-Fried is a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls accompanying the unregulated nature of the cryptocurrency industry. His crimes resulted in the loss of billions of dollars worth of FTX and Alameda Research investors’ funds, exacerbating a crypto market downturn that had begun earlier that year. This case sets a significant precedent for future prosecutions of financial crimes in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector.

Crime Cryptocurrency United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

