Crime

‘No Gree for Anybody’ Can Plunge Nigeria into Crisis, Police Warns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raised a red flag on the trending catchphrase ‘no gree for anybody’, widely used by Nigerian youths. This slogan, now humorously regarded as the national motto for 2024, essentially signifies a refusal to accept any form of disrespect or bullying. However, the law enforcement agency fears that it may potentially incite unrest across the country.

The phrase ‘no gree for anybody’ has gained considerable traction on social media platforms and in daily conversations among Nigerian youths. Yet, the NPF, through its spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, has cautioned that the slogan stems from a revolutionary sector and could serve as a dangerous trigger for crises. Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Adejobi articulated that the security community perceives this seemingly harmless phrase as a potential catalyst for conflict.

Security Concerns and Arrests

In a broader context, the NPF’s warning comes amid a backdrop of increasing security concerns in Nigeria. Alongside the cautionary note about the popular slogan, Adejobi announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the Christmas Eve attacks on communities in Plateau state. The suspects, identified as Ahmed Sulaimon, Balikisu Aliyu, and Aboki Samuel, are currently under investigation.

The NPF’s warning about the ‘no gree for anybody’ slogan, coupled with the recent arrests, underscores the law enforcement’s proactive approach to maintaining peace and order in the country. As 2024 progresses, it is evident that the dialogue around this popular catchphrase and its potential implications will continue to evolve.

Crime Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

