No Charges for Texas National Guard Soldier in Migrant Shooting Incident

As the lingering dusk settled over Mission, Texas on the night of January 13, a confrontation was about to ensue that would stoke the embers of a contentious debate over the state’s border mission, Operation Lone Star. Texas National Guard soldier, Spc. Angel Gallegos, found himself in the thick of it, along with another soldier and a Border Patrol agent. Their quarry: a group of migrants they were pursuing into an abandoned home.

Conflicting Accounts of a Fateful Encounter

The incident turned violent when Spc. Angel Gallegos fired his weapon, wounding one of the migrants, Ricardo Rodriguez Nieto, in the shoulder. Gallegos maintained that the shooting was accidental, a byproduct of a physical altercation with Rodriguez Nieto. However, Rodriguez Nieto, who was unarmed, and other migrants present disputed this narrative, asserting there was no physical struggle involved.

Investigation Concludes Without Charges

The Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the state’s Department of Public Safety, launched a thorough investigation into the incident. But the outcome has left some stakeholders unsatisfied. Despite the conflicting accounts, the Texas Rangers decided not to bring charges against Spc. Gallegos—a decision also confirmed by the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

Broader Concerns Over Operation Lone Star

This incident, however, is not an isolated case. It is part of a larger pattern, raising concerns over the safety and management of Operation Lone Star. In February 2022, another incident saw the accidental death of Spc. DaJuan Townes due to a firearm discharge by a fellow soldier.

The Texas Military Department has yet to comment on potential military discipline for Spc. Gallegos. Although courts-martial are permitted, they are infrequently used. The incident continues to feed concerns about the state’s border mission, with questions lingering over the safety protocols and the management of Operation Lone Star.