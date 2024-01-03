en English
Crime

No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand Jury Decides

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
In a decision that underscores the enduring debate over law enforcement accountability, a grand jury recently declined to indict two Osceola County deputies involved in a deadly shooting outside a Target store in Kissimmee, Florida. The incident, which occurred in April 2022, resulted in the death of 20-year-old Jayden Baez and injuries to three other men. The deputies were responding to a call about possible shoplifting at the store when the encounter escalated into a shooting.

Details of the Incident

According to details released by the authorities, the deputies were conducting training in a nearby parking lot when they received a report of alleged shoplifting at the Target store. The suspects, identified as Michael Gomez and Joseph Lowe, reportedly stole Pokémon cards and pizza. As the deputies attempted to detain the alleged shoplifters, Jayden Baez supposedly rammed his car into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, triggering the shooting that led to his death.

Grand Jury’s Decision

State Attorney Andrew Bain confirmed that the grand jury did not believe charges should be brought against the deputies involved in the shooting. This decision was made following a new policy requiring all officer-involved shootings to be presented to a grand jury. This is the first decision on an officer-involved shooting since the policy was established. A detailed report on the policies and procedures deputies followed during the confrontation is expected to be released in the upcoming months.

Family’s Response

The grand jury’s decision was met with disappointment by the families of the victims. Legal representative, Attorney Mark Nejame, who is advocating for the families, expressed their determination to seek justice. Lawsuits have already been filed against the sheriff and the deputies involved in the shooting. Nejame praised the steps taken by the state attorney, hinting at potential further legal avenues.

Crime Law United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

