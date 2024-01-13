en English
Crime

No Answers, No Apology: A Widow’s Struggle amid Systemic Failure

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
No Answers, No Apology: A Widow's Struggle amid Systemic Failure

In a story of tragic loss and systemic failure, the husband of a murdered woman, Nemani Tunidau, is left grappling with unanswered questions and the burden of single parenthood. His wife, Laisa Waka Tunidau, was brutally killed by a mental health patient, Zakariye Mohamed Hussein, who was on community leave from Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch. The incident occurred 18 months ago, and Nemani has not received any information or apology from either the Ministry of Health or Te Whatu Ora, the agencies involved in Hussein’s care.

A Violent History Ignored

Hussein was no stranger to violence. He had a documented history of aggression, including a stabbing rampage a decade prior to Laisa’s murder. Despite this, he was granted community leave from the secure unit at Hillmorton Hospital. During this leave, he took Laisa’s life, leaving a family shattered and a community in shock.

No Responsibility Taken

In the aftermath of the murder, both Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health announced reviews into Hussein’s care and the secure unit’s protocols. Yet, 18 months later, Nemani waits for answers. He has not been informed of any findings and has not received any form of apology. His frustration and anger are amplified by the silence and apparent lack of responsibility from the health agencies.

Life After Loss

As Nemani grapples with the loss of his wife, he is also faced with the responsibility of raising their four children alone. The family continues to grieve and remember Laisa, whose absence is deeply felt. Despite the hardship, Nemani remains focused on his children, considering a return to their native Fiji in the future.

The System’s Failure and Delayed Justice

Jo Gibbs, group director of operations at Te Whatu Ora Waitaha, acknowledged the delays in communication and expressed condolences. She stated that an offer had been made to meet with Tunidau once the reports were public. Meanwhile, an external review and a coroner’s inquiry are in progress. Yet, victim advocate Ruth Money criticizes the delay in the review’s completion and the lack of communication, highlighting the system’s failure in ensuring justice and transparency.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

