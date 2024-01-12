Nine Women from Church Outreach Group Arrested in Mobile for Disorderly Conduct

Nine women, members of a church outreach group called One Way Restoration Ministries, were arrested on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Demetropolis Road in Mobile, Alabama. The women, known for their work in a 9-month, in-house, faith-based recovery program, were charged with disorderly conduct while soliciting donations at this busy intersection.

A Traffic Hazard and Refusal to Comply

According to the Mobile Police Department, these women were creating a traffic hazard. Despite being asked by the officers to move away from the street, they refused, resulting in their arrest. The event was captured by local news station WPMI, with the arrests taking place in a Dollar Tree parking lot, a sight that left many motorists looking twice.

Arrests, Bonds, and Criminal Records

Each of the women was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, subsequently taken into custody and later released from Mobile Metro Jail after posting a $500 bond. However, upon investigation, it was revealed that two women among the arrested had a brush with the law previously. One woman had a prior record of disorderly conduct, and the other was previously charged with drug possession.

Ministry’s Response and Legal Action

Nathan Belcher, the pastor of One Way Restoration Ministries, criticized the police action, calling it ‘foolishness’. He has signaled his intention to take legal action against the Mobile Police Department. The ministry, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, believes that their solicitation efforts are protected under the First Amendment and also holds a registration with the City of Mobile.