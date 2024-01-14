en English
Crime

Nine-member Dacoit Gang Apprehended by Nellore Police: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 90.58 Lakh Recovered

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Nine-member Dacoit Gang Apprehended by Nellore Police: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 90.58 Lakh Recovered

In a significant stride against crime, the police in Nellore have successfully dismantled a dacoit gang consisting of nine members and in the process, recovered stolen goods valued at an estimated Rs 90.58 lakh. The loot comprised of 1,758 grams of gold ornaments, valued at a staggering Rs 88.28 lakh and a cash amount of Rs 2,30,000. Additionally, two motorcycles and five mobile phones, presumably used in the execution of their criminal activities, were seized from the gang’s possession in Kota village of Chillakuru mandal.

Unmasking the Culprits

The apprehended gang members, whose ages span from 20 to 53, were rounded up following a targeted police operation, which was initiated in the aftermath of a recent robbery incident. The gang had a notorious reputation for stalking and robbing gold traders, with their latest known crime involving a daring theft of gold and cash from a trader and his brother in close proximity to the Joyalukas gold shop on January 6.

Mastermind Behind Bars

The ringleader of the gang, identified as Balli Venkateswarlu alias Venkatesh, was instrumental in orchestrating the robbery, leveraging his prior work experience in gold shops. The police operation was conducted under the leadership of SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy, who established special teams to investigate the robbery, ultimately leading to the gang’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen items.

Collaborative Operation

The success of the operation was a testament to the close coordination between the Central Crime Station (CCS) and local law enforcement agencies. The combined efforts culminated in the apprehension of the gang and the retrieval of the stolen goods. The confession of the accused during interrogation has further corroborated their involvement in the crime. The police, however, are not resting on their laurels. They are continuing their investigation to ascertain if there are more incidents linked to this nefarious gang.

Crime India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

