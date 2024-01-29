Nine Kidnapped PDP Members Rescued, One Killed in Ogun State

In a remarkable operation, the Ogun State Police Command has successfully rescued nine kidnapped members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Lagos. The individuals were abducted by unidentified gunmen on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway near Ogere, after attending a party meeting in Ibadan.

Mr Abiodun Alamutu, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, confirmed the rescue during a news briefing in Abeokuta. The rescued PDP members included the party's Lagos Chairman, Mr Phillip Aivoji. However, one of the abductees, 37-year-old Bilikisu Kazeem, tragically lost her life in an exchange of gunfire between the police and the kidnappers.

The Hostages' Ordeal

The hostages endured four days in captivity before their release on January 29. There are no reports suggesting that a ransom was paid for their release. The incident has drawn considerable attention, with many expressing condolences for the family of the deceased victim. The police had previously released a statement, reassuring the public that efforts were in progress to rescue the kidnapped individuals.

The incident is a stark reminder of the rising trend of kidnapping in the South West region, despite the efforts of the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies. The police are now making concerted efforts to track down the kidnappers and bring them to justice. The PDP has commended the security agencies and government authorities for securing the freedom of its chairman and other members.