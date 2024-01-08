en English
Africa

Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago’s North Side

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago’s North Side

Chicago’s North Side, home to the vibrant Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, was the scene of a chilling sequence of armed robberies at liquor stores on a single night. The Chicago Police Department is currently undertaking an exhaustive investigation into the incidents, which saw two suspects terrorizing local businesses with handguns and making off with cash, cell phones, and wallets.

Perpetrators and Their Modus Operandi

Reports from the scene and analysis of security footage have resulted in a preliminary identification of the suspects: two African-American males, approximately 5-foot-9 in height, with a thin build. The suspects were clad entirely in black, including face coverings and gloves, and reportedly used a dark grey or black Toyota Prius or Honda Civic as their getaway vehicle. Their method was straightforward but terrifying: brandishing handguns, they demanded the contents of the cash register as well as the personal belongings of the store employees.

An Uptick in Similar Crimes

This series of robberies is not an isolated incident. In recent times, Chicago has seen a surge in similar crimes targeting liquor stores and taverns. These incidents typically unfold in rapid succession, sometimes escalating into dangerous shoot-outs. The police are considering the possibility that the same individuals may be responsible for the current crime spree and other similar ones.

Public Advisory Issued

In light of these disturbing events, the Chicago Police Department has issued a public advisory on how to respond safely if caught in a similar situation. The key recommendations include staying calm, observing any distinctive features of the assailants, avoiding pursuit of the suspects, and reporting the crime immediately. As the investigation continues, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure public safety.

Africa Crime United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

