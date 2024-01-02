Night of Revelry Turns Deadly: Shooting on Ariapita Avenue Claims Young Life

In the pulse of nightlife on Ariapita Avenue, a tragic shooting incident unfolded. A youthful night of jubilation turned into a scene of horror, claiming the life of 19-year-old Teneisha Jackie and leaving 30-year-old Tyron Best injured. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, at the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue, where Teneisha, a resident of Lyndon Street in Curepe, was socializing.

A Night Turned Tragic

Mere moments before the fatal shots rang out, Teneisha was captured in circulating social media videos, dancing and losing herself in the rhythm of the night, completely unaware of the impending danger. Tyron Best, who was accompanying Teneisha that night, also fell victim to the shooting. Living on Upper St Barbs Road in Belmont, Best was wounded and rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Clocks Struck Midnight, Guns Fired

The fatal shooting took place around midnight, the time when Ariapita Avenue is usually filled with laughter, music, and the clinking of glasses. The echo of the gunshots sent shockwaves through the festive crowd, leaving them in a state of panic and disbelief. The once lively atmosphere was swiftly replaced with terror and confusion.

A Cry for Justice

Officers from the Woodbrook Police Station are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. The heartrending incident has left a void in the hearts of the victims’ friends and families, who are now clamoring for justice. As the investigation unfolds, the community waits with bated breath, hoping for a swift resolution and justice for Teneisha and Tyron.