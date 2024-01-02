en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Night of Revelry Turns Deadly: Shooting on Ariapita Avenue Claims Young Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Night of Revelry Turns Deadly: Shooting on Ariapita Avenue Claims Young Life

In the pulse of nightlife on Ariapita Avenue, a tragic shooting incident unfolded. A youthful night of jubilation turned into a scene of horror, claiming the life of 19-year-old Teneisha Jackie and leaving 30-year-old Tyron Best injured. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, at the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue, where Teneisha, a resident of Lyndon Street in Curepe, was socializing.

A Night Turned Tragic

Mere moments before the fatal shots rang out, Teneisha was captured in circulating social media videos, dancing and losing herself in the rhythm of the night, completely unaware of the impending danger. Tyron Best, who was accompanying Teneisha that night, also fell victim to the shooting. Living on Upper St Barbs Road in Belmont, Best was wounded and rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Clocks Struck Midnight, Guns Fired

The fatal shooting took place around midnight, the time when Ariapita Avenue is usually filled with laughter, music, and the clinking of glasses. The echo of the gunshots sent shockwaves through the festive crowd, leaving them in a state of panic and disbelief. The once lively atmosphere was swiftly replaced with terror and confusion.

A Cry for Justice

Officers from the Woodbrook Police Station are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. The heartrending incident has left a void in the hearts of the victims’ friends and families, who are now clamoring for justice. As the investigation unfolds, the community waits with bated breath, hoping for a swift resolution and justice for Teneisha and Tyron.

0
Crime Social Issues Trinidad and Tobago
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic House Party: Gwinnett Police Identify Deceased as 18-Year-Old Shania Green

By Olalekan Adigun

Whitehaven Shooting: A Grim Prelude to 2024 Amid Rising Crime Rates in Memphis

By Nitish Verma

Jamaican Police Seize Multiple Firearms in New Year's Day Raids

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Man Sentenced for Historic Child Sexual Abuse: A Tale of Trauma and Regret

By BNN Correspondents

Armed Police Swiftly Apprehend Suspect in Pōkeno Following Raglan Fir ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Armed Police Swiftly Apprehend Suspect in Pōkeno Following Raglan Fir ...
heart comment 0
Convicted Murderer’s TikTok Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Convicted Murderer's TikTok Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Controversy
Chicago Woman Charged with Child Endangerment for Leaving Minors Alone

By Wojciech Zylm

Chicago Woman Charged with Child Endangerment for Leaving Minors Alone
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Police Seek Public Help Following Hammer Assault in Spar Shop

By Nimrah Khatoon

Police Seek Public Help Following Hammer Assault in Spar Shop
Latest Headlines
World News
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
24 seconds
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
31 seconds
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
37 seconds
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
43 seconds
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
49 seconds
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
1 min
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
1 min
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
1 min
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
2 mins
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app