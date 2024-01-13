en English
Accidents

Night of Incidents: Multi-Vehicle Crash, Graffiti Hunt, House Fire, and a Missing Woman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
A Thursday night in North Versailles witnessed a devastating multi-vehicle collision on Route 30, leading to the temporary closure of a section of the road. The crash involved at least four vehicles, one of which was a van, and led to significant material damage. Four of the involved individuals were dispatched to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The road, however, has since been reopened.

Tag – DEMO or AChizz: Graffiti Artists Beware

In a separate, unrelated incident, the Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad has been mobilized to track down a graffiti artist or artists, identifiable by the tags “DEMO” or “AChizz.” These tags have been discovered in numerous locations across Oakland and Pittsburgh’s South Side, with the most recent one found on a garage on South 16th Street in South Side. The police have appealed to the public for any information on this matter, guaranteeing complete confidentiality for any tips provided.

House Fire in Crawford Roberts Neighborhood

Furthermore, late Thursday night saw a severe fire incident in the Crawford Roberts neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The fire was so fierce that it caused the roof of a house on Lombard Street to collapse. Fortunately, the house was unoccupied at the time of the incident, resulting in no reported injuries. Nonetheless, emergency crews were quick to respond to the scene.

Missing Woman in McKeesport

Finally, a woman, 37-year-old Louanna Brown, has been reported missing in McKeesport. Brown, a 5-foot-2 Black female, was last seen on the 1500 block of Coursin Street in McKeesport. The McKeesport Police have called upon the public’s assistance in locating her, in an effort to ensure her safe return.

Accidents Crime United States
