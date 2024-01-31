Article Examines Nigerian Security, Critiques Media Exaggeration and Government Efforts

The crisis of security in Nigeria has been under the media's microscope recently, presenting a picture of a country besieged by kidnappings and killings. However, as a seasoned journalist, I find this portrayal to be somewhat exaggerated, a narrative spun to attract readership rather than a true reflection of the state of affairs. While it is undeniable that Nigeria grapples with security challenges, it's crucial to separate the wheat from the chaff — the reality from sensationalism.

Contrary to the alarmist headlines, Nigeria is not among the top 10 countries grappling with a kidnapping epidemic. It's worth mentioning that our South African neighbors face a more severe security crisis. This is not to downplay the gravity of the situation at home, where thousands have been kidnapped and killed in the past year. However, it's essential to put these numbers into perspective to avoid fostering a culture of fear and panic.

Government's Efforts to Combat Crime

Despite the challenges, it's impossible to overlook the efforts made by Nigerian security agencies in combating crime. President Tinubu's administration has shown a commitment to supporting these agencies, approving special funds and establishing intervention squads to bolster security. The recruitment of 4,200 youths for the newly established Community Protection Guards (CPG) to aid security agencies is a testament to these initiatives.

Moreover, the formation of local police units like Amotekun in the South-West is a progressive step towards improving security. These local forces, familiar with the terrain and culture, are often more equipped to handle security issues than a national force. Notwithstanding, Nigeria's spending on arms has seen a dramatic escalation, with a 418% increase in weapons import between 2022 and 2023. This leap in expenditure, which fails to correspond with an improvement in security, raises critical questions about the effectiveness of the government's strategies.

While Nigeria is far from crime-free, there are continuous efforts to enhance security. This reality needs to be acknowledged in media narratives. Moderate reporting on crime and citizen support for government-pioneered anti-crime initiatives are crucial steps towards eradicating violent crimes.