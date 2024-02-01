Plateau State Violence Sparks Concerns Over Army's Alleged Complicity

In the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria, the peace of the community is being shattered by an escalating wave of violence and insecurity. The unrest follows the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party as governor. Timothy Daluk, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Mangu, has made a bold accusation against the Nigerian Army, alleging their complicity in the attacks that have resulted in tragic deaths and significant destruction of property.

Daluk's allegations have not gone unnoticed. The Defence Headquarters responded by inviting him for questioning. Far from intimidating the local community, this move has instead generated support for Daluk from the local CAN. The situation has led to broader concerns about the need for the Nigerian Army to scrutinize its ranks and address any possible collusion among its soldiers.

Call for an Audit

This controversy underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability within the military. There is a growing call for an audit of soldiers, especially those stationed on the front lines. The violence in Mangu has not only impacted the local population but has also raised questions about potential political motivations, given that the governor is a native of this troubled area.

There is a widespread demand for the Nigerian Army to prioritize professionalism and justice in its role as peacekeepers. The army is being called upon to combat the true enemies who perpetrate violence and occupy lands.