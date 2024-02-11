Nigeria's NDLEA Arrests Drug Supplier to Borno Terrorists

In a significant crackdown, Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended 24 suspected drug traffickers and dealers, seizing a staggering 7,609 kilograms of illicit substances across eight states. The operation, carried out over the past week, has disrupted major drug supply chains and dealt a severe blow to the narcotics network in the country.

Among those arrested was a 42-year-old man, intercepted while transporting 20,000 tramadol capsules destined for an insurgents' enclave in the Banki area of Borno State. This seizure underscores the complex intersection of drug trafficking and insurgency in the region.

The largest haul, however, was made in Nasarawa State, where 4,037 kg of cannabis sativa was intercepted en route to the Shabu area of Lafia. In the capital city, Abuja, five suspects were detained with a combined 3,357.5 kg of cannabis sativa.

In Ondo State, authorities confiscated 633.5 kg of cannabis and 59 jumbo bags of the same substance. Kano State saw the arrest of four individuals in possession of 221,190 pills of tramadol and other controlled substances.

The Human Face Behind the Figures

"We are not just fighting a war against drugs; we are fighting a war for the soul of our nation," said Buba Marwa, the Chairman of the NDLEA, emphasizing the human toll of drug trafficking and addiction.

The recent arrests included a pregnant woman and three other women, highlighting the diverse faces of those caught in the web of drug trafficking. Marwa stressed that the NDLEA's mandate extends to rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, recognizing the need for a holistic approach to combat the drug menace.

Under Marwa's leadership, the NDLEA has set ambitious targets for its commanding officers. The agency aims to become the leading drug law enforcement agency in Africa and one of the best globally.

"We are committed to ridding our society of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking," Marwa asserted. "Our efforts are not just about seizures and arrests; they are about saving lives and preserving the future of our nation."

As the NDLEA continues its relentless pursuit of drug traffickers, the agency's work serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illicit substances and their destructive impact on individuals and communities.