Nigeria's FCT Police Intensify Crackdown on Unregistered Vehicles Amid Kidnapping Surge

In response to a rise in attacks and kidnappings in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT), local police are launching a comprehensive security overhaul. The initiative, led by FCT Police Commissioner Benneth Igweh, aims to clamp down on vehicles operating without proper number plates and intensify efforts to dismantle the dens of kidnappers.

Commissioner Igweh has instructed the FCT Police Command's tactical units to adopt a two-pronged approach: intelligence-led and visibility policing. This strategy emphasizes the importance of continuous stop and search operations, marking a shift from reactive to proactive law enforcement. Visibility policing aims to deter potential criminals by increasing the police presence, while intelligence-led policing focuses on using data and information to guide police efforts efficiently.

Community Partnership: A Cornerstone of the New Strategy

Igweh believes that the community's involvement is crucial in the fight against crime. He has urged FCT residents to actively collaborate with the police force, emphasizing the critical role of community partnerships in effective policing. This includes not boarding unregistered vehicles and reporting any suspicious activities via designated emergency lines. The commissioner has expressed a zero-tolerance policy towards any slack in duties, signaling his determination to eradicate the surge in criminal activities plaguing the FCT.

As part of the security overhaul, the FCT police are also targeting potential kidnappers' hideouts. The aim is to take the fight directly to these criminals, disrupting their operations, and rescuing victims. These measures come as part of a broader effort to restore safety and security in the FCT, in the face of rising incidents of kidnappings and 'one-chance' armed robberies.