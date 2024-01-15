Nigeria's Defence Chief Makes a Stand Against Crude Oil Theft

In a direct blow to crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has taken a firm stand. The high-ranking official emphasized the debilitating economic consequences these illegal activities have on Nigeria, underscoring the urgency for escalated funding towards the nation's growth and development.

Advertisment

Inspection Spurs Stern Warnings

Musa's remarks were made during an inspection of the seized vessel MT. Kali, apprehended by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) and other security agencies at Oporoza in Delta State. The boat was discovered laden with over 119 tonnes of stolen crude oil. In his address, Major General Musa commended TSSNL and the joint effort of private security firms and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) in the operation.

Rigorous Response to Oil Thieves

Advertisment

Musa pledged a severe backlash against oil thieves and their sponsors, announcing that the vessel would be demolished as per standard practice to discourage future episodes. The Defence Chief's message was clear: no leniency would be granted to individuals and entities engaging in such illicit activities.

Call for Unity and Cooperation

Musa also advocated unity and collaboration among government security agencies and private security firms to counter these crimes. He urged the media to abstain from sowing discord among the various groups working with the shared goal of defending Nigeria's economic interests. Musa further disclosed that comprehensive investigations would be carried out to pinpoint the primary culprits behind the criminal acts, not merely the 'foot soldiers'.

The Nigerian armed forces and security agencies, he warned, are resolved to bolster their collaboration to guarantee increased oil production and halt individuals from obstructing the country's progress.