Crime

Nigeria’s Army Chief Rejects Calls for Citizen Arms Amid Plateau State Crisis

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Nigeria’s Army Chief Rejects Calls for Citizen Arms Amid Plateau State Crisis

In response to the recent violent attacks in Plateau State, Nigeria, which claimed over 195 lives and left many injured, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has declared that allowing Nigerians to carry arms for self-defense would lead to anarchy. Lagbaja, in an interview with Channels Television, insisted that the Nigerian Army is well-equipped and capable of defending the country, thereby negating the need for citizens to arm themselves.

As part of a broader effort to bolster security in the crisis-stricken region, Lagbaja revealed that additional troops and equipment are being deployed to Plateau State. This deployment forms part of the Nigerian Army’s 2024 security plan for the state, with troops expected to arrive in the area imminently.

Scale of the Crisis

The scale of the crisis, which has affected over 50 villages, prompted President Bola Tinubu to call for a comprehensive investigation into the attacks. Moreover, the United Nations, through its rights chief Volker Turk, echoed this call, urging the Nigerian government to carry out an independent and rigorous investigation. The aim is not only to bring the perpetrators to justice but to address the root causes of the violence to prevent further occurrences.

The international community has voiced its concern over the attacks, with Pope Francis praying for an end to the killings in Plateau State. The United Nations rights chief has also urged the Nigerian authorities to promptly and thoroughly investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable in fair trials. The worldwide Anglican Church, led by Bishop Seun Adeoye, has condemned the Christmas Day attacks and expressed disappointment at the lack of security presence.

Crime Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

