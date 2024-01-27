Nigeria's Anti-Drug Chief Urges Officers to Reject Bribes from Traffickers

Addressing officers of Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd.) issued a stern warning against the acceptance of bribes from drug traffickers. This admonishment, delivered during an intimate meeting with agency staff, underscored the vital importance of maintaining integrity and professionalism in their anti-narcotic operations.

Resistance Against Bribery

Marwa implored his officers to resist and reject any allurement that conflicts with their professional duties as anti-narcotic operatives. He emphasized the necessity of incorruptibility in the face of temptations that drug traffickers and barons might present. This call serves as a reminder of the integrity required to effectively combat drug trafficking, a grave issue that continues to plague Nigeria.

Graduation of the Strike Force Elite Corps

During his address, he also spoke to the graduating members of the Strike Force Elite Corps. He urged these newly minted officers to embrace discipline and dedication to their duties, reinforcing the importance of rejecting any form of bribery. The recent graduation saw 391 personnel successfully complete a rigorous three-week training program, preparing them for the challenges ahead.

Commitment to Eradicating Drug Trafficking

Marwa reiterated the unwavering commitment of the NDLEA to eradicating drug trafficking, a critical challenge impacting security, health, and social harmony in Nigeria. He warned that any officer found complicit in corrupt practices would face severe consequences, marking a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption within the agency. This message forms part of the agency's ongoing efforts to effectively combat drug trafficking within the country.