Crime

Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agencies Strengthen Alliance to Combat Corruption

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agencies Strengthen Alliance to Combat Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria have pledged to elevate their mutual efforts in the battle against corruption. This commitment was made during a high-level meeting in Abuja, initiated by the ICPC’s leading figure, Dr. Musa Aliyu.

Representatives from both the ICPC and EFCC, including chairmen and management staff, congregated to deliberate on strengthening their existing partnership and intensifying their anti-corruption crusade. Dr. Aliyu stressed the significance of inter-agency collaboration and assured the ICPC’s readiness to support and cooperate with the EFCC in the war against corruption.

He also drew attention to the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two bodies, expressing his intent to respect and activate it. The EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, mirrored these sentiments, emphasizing the necessity for unity in light of the vast population and extensive task at hand.

Political Will and Unity

Mr. Olukoyede pointed to recent actions indicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political determination to combat corruption. He believes these actions offer the needed backing and incentive for anti-corruption agencies like EFCC and ICPC to operate at full capacity.

With the current administration’s position, Mr. Olukoyede reaffirmed that no individual is immune from investigation if found guilty of violating the law. This commitment suggests a new era of accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s public sector.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

