Nigerians Called to Report Possession of Live Ammunition Amidst Efforts to Curb Arms Proliferation

In a recent appeal to the Nigerian public, the Nigeria Police Force's Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, underscored the importance of collective vigilance in curbing the proliferation of live ammunition, colloquially known as "pp" or "groundnuts", in the country. This call to action, disseminated via a social media message accompanied by a photograph of the ammunition, emphasizes that live ammunition should solely be in the possession of statutory security agents.

Public Urged to Report Possession of Live Ammunition

Adejobi's plea to the public is a significant step towards mitigating the widespread distribution of arms and ammunition in Nigeria. The public relations officer stressed that civilians found holding such items should be reported immediately, underlining the urgency of the situation. The proliferation of arms poses a severe threat to national security, and Adejobi's call for vigilance is a testament to the gravity of the issue.

Successful Rescue of Kidnap Victims in the FCT

In a parallel development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command recently announced the successful rescue of individuals who had been kidnapped by bandits in Bwari on January 2. This announcement, delivered by police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh, showcases the police force's commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Stepping Up Security Measures

The police commissioner has vowed to maintain robust security measures within the FCT, aiming to eliminate kidnappers and other criminal elements. This resolve follows the recent parade of 29 suspected kidnappers and criminals arrested in the Bwari Area Council, FCT, and the recovery of a substantial arsenal of arms and ammunition, including a General-Purpose Machine Gun. These actions highlight the relentless efforts of the police force in the fight against crime, demonstrating their dedication to peace and security across Nigeria.