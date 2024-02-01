Nigerian Traditional Ruler Freed After Paying Ransom, Debunks Police Rescue Claims

Imo State, Nigeria, was a scene of relief and jubilation as a traditional ruler from the Orodo community, held captive for three weeks, regained his freedom. Taken from his residence on January 6, 2024, by unidentified gunmen, the ruler's release wasn't an act of law enforcement prowess but a result of a ransom payment, split into two installments.

The traditional ruler recounted his abduction, stating that he was returning from a visit when he was forcibly removed from his palace by armed men. Held initially in an uncompleted building, his captors later moved him to another location where he faced significant hardship. The motivation of his abductors initially seemed to be a vendetta against traditional rulers and politicians, but eventually, they refrained from torturing him, acknowledging his integrity.

Countering False Narratives

Contrary to some reports, the ruler clarified that the Nigeria Police Force was not responsible for his release. Instead, he had to secure his freedom by paying a hefty ransom, the amount of which he chose not to reveal. This revelation, thus, deflates the false narratives being circulated, particularly those attributing his release to police intervention.

His release was facilitated by negotiations between his community and the kidnappers, a process that led to his ultimate freedom. From his captivity, the ruler was transported to Eziama Obiato. He then managed to reach Owerri, the state capital, where he was eventually reunited with his community at the Control Post junction, marking the end of a harrowing journey.