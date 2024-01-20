Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Thwarts Human Trafficking Operation

The Taraba Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has successfully intercepted a human trafficking operation, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Daniel Madin and Federation Markus, at the Jalingo Main Motor Park. The suspects were caught red-handed while trying to transport 16 children, aged between 10 and 16 years, to Benin in Edo with sinister intentions.

Advertisment

The suspects, believed to be part of a larger syndicate, were attempting to traffic children from Zing and Bali Local Government areas. The victims, comprising five girls and 11 boys, were to be subjected to degrading conditions that included child labor and prostitution. Preliminary investigations have shed light on a cruel operation that capitalizes on the vulnerability of children for exploitative purposes.

Disquieting Parental Neglect

Commandant Adamu Salihu expressed serious concerns about the increasing trend of parents and relatives forcing children to drop out of school. These children, robbed of their education and innocence, are then handed over to traffickers under the pretense of providing them a better future. Salihu stressed that this practice is particularly disturbing given that basic education in Taraba is both free and compulsory.

The suspects, along with the rescued children, have been entrusted to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution. Commandant Salihu urged all stakeholders in the state to take immediate and decisive action to combat the escalating problem of human trafficking and to protect the rights and future of these children.