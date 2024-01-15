Nigerian Police Issue Advisory Amid Rising Kidnappings

In a timely response to the escalating wave of kidnappings that have been unsettling the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures. His appeal crystallizes on the need for the public to only utilize certified and registered vehicles for transportation, and patronize only designated parks. This advisory is a part of the plan to confront the 'one chance' kidnapping phenomenon that has been a cause for alarm nationwide.

Escalating Kidnapping Phenomenon

The recent spate of kidnappings and killings by hoodlums in the fringes of the Federal Capital City in Abuja has been disturbing. The police have been accused of downplaying the situation. In a shocking turn of events, the FCT Police Command described the news of kidnappings as misleading and exaggerated. Citizens were urged to exercise restraint in sharing potentially misleading posts. The rising attacks have led several residents to sell property to pay ransom for their kidnapped loved ones. This unsettling trend is casting long shadows over the peace and security of the region.

Tragic Incident and Response

One of the most tragic incidents that hit the headlines was the killing of Nabeeha Al Kadriyar, a 400-level student of ABU Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her siblings. As the bandits continue to make inroads into the Federal Capital Territory, several communities have been affected. In response to this, the Commissioner of Police visited communities in Bwari to enhance security and prevent abductions. Additional police personnel and armoured police vehicles were deployed as proactive measures to curb the rising crime.

Towards a Safer Environment

Amid these grim realities, Prince Adejobi's video statement stands as a beacon of hope. He emphasized the importance of using marked commercial vehicles and being cautious about accepting free rides from unverified sources. He also urged the public to verify the details of ride-hailing services such as Bolt or Uber against the information provided in their booking applications. This would ensure they are entering the correct vehicle. Adejobi's recent reappointment as the Force Public Relations Officer by IGP Egbetokun places him in a pivotal position to lead this fight against the rising insecurity in the country.