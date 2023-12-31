Nigerian Police Ban Fireworks on New Year’s Eve to Curtail Criminal Activities

In a move to ensure public safety during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Delta State Police Command in Nigeria has issued a stringent directive against the use of fireworks, knockouts, and other pyrotechnic devices. The announcement was made by the Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, who took to social media to emphasize the enforcement of the ban.

A Preemptive Measure Against Crime

Edafe stated that the prohibition is particularly relevant in Delta State, given the potential for such activities to provide a smokescreen for criminal elements. Amidst the cacophony of the celebrations, armed robbers and kidnappers could potentially commit crimes without being easily detected, hence the need for the ban.

Strict Enforcement and Potential Arrests

The police have been handed down instructions to ensure strict adherence to the ban. The implication is clear; violators could face potential arrest. This stern warning comes as a reminder of a directive issued previously on December 15, which explicitly banned the sale and usage of such items in the state.

A Humorous Caution and a ‘Giveaway’

In light of the enforcement, Edafe offered a humorous caution to the residents, warning them against spending the crossover night in a police cell. He went on to mention that complying with the ban should be considered his ‘giveaway’ to the public—a tongue-in-cheek reference to the popular practice of giving away gifts or services on social media.