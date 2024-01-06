en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nigerian Police Arrest Impostor Doctor Involved in Organ Trafficking and Fraud

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Nigerian Police Arrest Impostor Doctor Involved in Organ Trafficking and Fraud

In an unprecedented blend of deceit, fraud, and high-level cybercrime, a man masquerading as a medical doctor has been apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force. The suspect, identified as Igwe Gift Okechukwu, was arrested for his implicated role in a series of high-profile crimes that include criminal conspiracy, organ trafficking, fraud, cyber crime, stealing, impersonation, cheating, and identity theft.

Unmasking the Impostor

Okechukwu’s arrest was announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during a parade of the suspect in Abuja. The case was initiated following a complaint from Anita Chinwe Mathias, a Point Of Sale (POS) operator, who reported her unnerving encounter with Okechukwu. Introducing himself as Dr. Henry Ovie, a self-proclaimed neurologist at the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Okechukwu swiftly established a relationship with Mathias, eventually convincing her to assist him in a financial transaction.

(Read Also: Nigeria Association of the Blind Calls for Establishment of Braille Presses)

Deception and Identity Theft

Unbeknownst to Mathias, this transaction would lead to her POS account being defrauded of a staggering Twenty One Million Naira (N21,000,000). An investigation by the Force Criminal Investigation Department led to the tracking and arrest of Okechukwu in Lafia, Nasarawa State. Further investigation revealed that Okechukwu used multiple aliases, phone numbers, and emails to commit his crimes, and shockingly, was not listed in any Nigerian identity database.

(Read Also: Nigeria Dominates Digital Banking Usage in West Africa: KPMG Survey)

The Dark Trade of Organ Trafficking

Beyond his fraudulent activities, it was also discovered that Okechukwu was entangled in the nefarious trade of human organs. A contact in Toronto, Canada, was identified in connection with his involvement in this illegal trade. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reiterated the force’s commitment to combating crime, assuring that further investigations would be conducted to apprehend all individuals involved in these abhorrent activities.

Read More

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
45 seconds ago
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has demonstrated a significant victory against theft by successfully returning stolen valuables worth Rs 18.35 lakh to their rightful owners. This action, a culmination of resolving 15 separate theft cases, speaks to the GRP’s committed and effective operation. Successful Operation Across Maharashtra The intensive operation
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
14 mins ago
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
15 mins ago
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
57 seconds ago
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
7 mins ago
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
13 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
13 seconds
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
54 seconds
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
3 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
4 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
6 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
6 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
6 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
7 mins
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
7 mins
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
16 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app