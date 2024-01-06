Nigerian Police Arrest Impostor Doctor Involved in Organ Trafficking and Fraud

In an unprecedented blend of deceit, fraud, and high-level cybercrime, a man masquerading as a medical doctor has been apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force. The suspect, identified as Igwe Gift Okechukwu, was arrested for his implicated role in a series of high-profile crimes that include criminal conspiracy, organ trafficking, fraud, cyber crime, stealing, impersonation, cheating, and identity theft.

Unmasking the Impostor

Okechukwu’s arrest was announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during a parade of the suspect in Abuja. The case was initiated following a complaint from Anita Chinwe Mathias, a Point Of Sale (POS) operator, who reported her unnerving encounter with Okechukwu. Introducing himself as Dr. Henry Ovie, a self-proclaimed neurologist at the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, Okechukwu swiftly established a relationship with Mathias, eventually convincing her to assist him in a financial transaction.

Deception and Identity Theft

Unbeknownst to Mathias, this transaction would lead to her POS account being defrauded of a staggering Twenty One Million Naira (N21,000,000). An investigation by the Force Criminal Investigation Department led to the tracking and arrest of Okechukwu in Lafia, Nasarawa State. Further investigation revealed that Okechukwu used multiple aliases, phone numbers, and emails to commit his crimes, and shockingly, was not listed in any Nigerian identity database.

The Dark Trade of Organ Trafficking

Beyond his fraudulent activities, it was also discovered that Okechukwu was entangled in the nefarious trade of human organs. A contact in Toronto, Canada, was identified in connection with his involvement in this illegal trade. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reiterated the force’s commitment to combating crime, assuring that further investigations would be conducted to apprehend all individuals involved in these abhorrent activities.

