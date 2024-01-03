en English
Crime

Nigerian Photographer Accuses Singer Don Carta of Assault

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Nigerian Photographer Accuses Singer Don Carta of Assault

A Nigerian photographer, Gideon Lens, has publicly accused popular singer Don Carta of assault. Gideon, a resident of Awka, Anambra state, took to social media to share his ordeal, claiming that during a work appointment, the singer physically assaulted him and his younger brother with a shovel.

Alleged Assault and Humiliation

The incident, as narrated by Lens, involved not just physical violence but also an element of humiliation. According to him, after the assault, Don Carta subjected him to a bizarre form of punishment – forcing him to do push-ups. This unconventional punishment was apparently meted out for the sole reason of Lens being late to the appointment.

Compensation or Hush Money?

Subsequent to the incident, Don Carta reportedly sent Gideon a sum of N50k. The initially agreed fee for the job was N35k, which implies that an extra N15k was sent possibly to cover medical expenses following the assault. However, this move has raised eyebrows, with many interpreting it as an attempt by the singer to buy Lens’ silence.

Online Reactions

The news has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. While a section of netizens expressed outrage and extended their support to Lens, others suggested that he should report the incident to the authorities rather than discussing it on social media. This incident has also led to mentions of similar altercations, including an unrelated episode where a student from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was allegedly assaulted by a singer’s bouncers.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

