Nigerian Pastor Arrested for Abduction and Sexual Assault: A Look at State’s Crime Combating Efforts

In a shocking revelation in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, Pastor Solomon Ufot Oton of Mount Zion Light House was arrested on allegations of abduction, sexual assault, and impregnation of a 16-year-old girl named Okpo Eunice Kingsley. The incident came to light during a press briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, who affirmed that Pastor Oton has confessed to the crime.

Abduction, Assault, and Unlawful Abortion

Following the girl’s pregnancy, Pastor Oton reportedly took her to a quack patent medicine dealer to perform an abortion, which tragically resulted in Kingsley’s paralysis. In the aftermath of this grave injustice, the victim was admitted to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for surgical intervention.

State’s Efforts in Combating Crime

During the press briefing, the Commissioner also disclosed the arrest of 562 suspects for various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery within the last quarter of the year. The state has shown its commitment to public safety, with the procurement of 14 gunboats aimed at addressing security challenges along the waterways.

Pastor Umo Eno, the state governor, was commended for his initiative and unwavering commitment to public safety. The introduction of the gunboats is intended to aid the police and other security agencies in their ongoing efforts to combat crime.