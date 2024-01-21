Nigerian NGOs Demand Dismissal of CBN Governor Amid Economic Crisis

In an unprecedented move, a conglomerate of non-governmental organizations, grouped under the umbrella of Economic Freedom Fighters Nigeria (EFFN), have issued a bold demand for the immediate dismissal of the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso. The coalition has cited Cardoso's ineptitude and apparent lack of direction as the key factors exacerbating Nigeria's current economic plight.

Urgent Call for Presidential Intervention

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have directed a plea towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on him to declare a state of emergency on the national economy. The coalition has urged the newly-elected President to take tangible steps towards addressing the root causes of Nigeria's economic turmoil.

Threat of Mass Action

The CSOs have stipulated a 72-hour ultimatum for their demands to be met, with threats of initiating mass action reverberating across Nigeria's societal landscape. The coalition has also voiced its disapproval over the CBN's recent decision to migrate some of its departments to Lagos State, asserting that such a move would only serve to magnify the economic crisis.