Nigerian Navy Hands Over Seized Vessel, 15 Suspects to Fishery Department in Delta State

The Nigerian Navy's NNS Delta made headlines as it transferred a merchant fishing vessel, Lily IV, along with 15 individuals, to the Department of Fishery, Ministry of Agriculture, Edo State, for an in-depth probe. Arrested for allegedly trespassing into the maritime exclusion zone near Forcados, the crew, comprising 14 Nigerians and a Ghanaian, now faces further scrutiny.

Advertisment

Incident Overview

On March 11, 2024, amidst routine patrols, MV Kingston, a vessel operated by Ocean Marine Services (OMS) and carrying Nigerian Navy personnel, intercepted the Lily IV near Forcados, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State. Initial findings suggested the vessel might have violated maritime boundaries set around the Forcados oil terminal's crude loading platform. Notably, discrepancies were uncovered in the ship's manifest, highlighting two unregistered crew members, which raised additional questions regarding the vessel's operations.

Naval Enforcement and Maritime Security

Advertisment

Commodore Abba Muhsin of NNS Delta underscored the Navy's commitment to enforcing maritime law and ensuring the security of Nigeria's territorial waters. This incident forms part of a broader strategy to deter illegal maritime activities, including unauthorized entry into exclusion zones, which can compromise the nation's economic and security interests. The Navy's actions send a clear message to mariners about the consequences of flouting maritime regulations.

Collaborative Efforts and Next Steps

The handover of the suspects and the Lily IV to the Department of Fishery marks the beginning of the legal process that might lead to prosecutions if violations are confirmed. This collaborative effort between the Navy and civilian authorities exemplifies the multifaceted approach required to tackle illegal activities at sea. Mr. Iwanegbe America, representing the Fishery Department, lauded the Navy's diligence and affirmed their readiness to pursue further investigations.

As this case unfolds, it will not only test the efficacy of Nigeria's maritime governance mechanisms but also set precedents for future enforcement actions. The Navy's proactive stance, coupled with inter-agency cooperation, is crucial in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria's maritime domain against various threats.