Nigerian Naval Chief Ogalla Backed by Coalition Amid $170 Million Bribe Allegations

In a fresh development, the Coalition of South East APC Support Group, a prominent political faction in Nigeria, has rallied in defense of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. The naval chief recently found himself at the center of a storm, accused of receiving a mammoth bribe amounting to $170 million. However, the group has dismissed these allegations as baseless, attributing them to the machinations of disgruntled cabals.

During a press conference convened in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, the group's leader, Dr. Akweke Francis Okoye, voiced unwavering support for Vice Admiral Ogalla. He cautioned against any attempts to unseat him, asserting that the charges were nothing more than a smear campaign.

The Nigerian Navy Authority echoed this sentiment, dismissing the allegations outright. The authority confirmed that the vessels implicated in the bribe allegations remain in their custody, and a thorough investigation is underway.

A Man of Achievements and Representation

Dr. Okoye brought to light the numerous achievements of Vice Admiral Ogalla, particularly the initiation of "Operation Delta Sanity", a robust initiative against oil theft and illegal bunkering. The Coalition of South East APC Support Group also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Ogalla's appointment, noting that the inclusion of an Igbo as a service chief was a long-awaited representation. This appointment, they believe, breaks the glass ceiling for the Igbo community, fostering a sense of inclusivity.

However, not everyone shares the coalition's view. A separate group, comprised of concerned Nigerians, including influential activists and lawyers, have presented a starkly different narrative. They have submitted a petition to President Tinubu, accusing Ogalla of corruption, crude oil theft, contract splitting, and procurement fraud. This divergence of opinion indicates the complexity of the situation, and the coming days are likely to reveal more about the veracity of these allegations.