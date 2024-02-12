Nigerian National Arrested in Ludhiana for Drug Peddling: Unraveling a Drug Network in India

In a recent turn of events, a Nigerian national, Frank Chubaeji, 42, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana Range on the suspicion of drug peddling. The incident took place in Ludhiana, India, on February 12, 2024.

Advertisment

The Unraveling of a Drug Network

The STF Ludhiana Range managed to seize a staggering 260 grams of amphetamine, more commonly known as the 'ice drug,' from Chubaeji's possession. As the investigation deepened, it became evident that Frank was acting as a crucial link between the drug peddlers in Punjab and the suppliers based in New Delhi.

A History of Illicit Activities

Advertisment

This is not the first time Frank Chubaeji has found himself in the crosshairs of the law. Having lived in India for several years, he had previously been arrested for his involvement in drug peddling in Jalandhar and Phagwara. The STF is currently looking into whether Frank and his associates have been supplying drugs to parties.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

An FIR has been lodged against Frank Chubaeji under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As the STF continues to investigate the matter, the public waits with bated breath to see if this arrest will help unravel a larger drug network operating within the country.

The ongoing investigation serves as a stark reminder of the persistent issue of drug trafficking in India and the efforts being made by law enforcement agencies to combat it. By dismantling such networks, the STF Ludhiana Range is working towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Note: All information provided in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias, with quotes accurately reflecting the true intent of the speakers and contributing to the narrative's integrity.