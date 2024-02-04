Nigerian National Arrested in Gurugram for Cocaine Possession

A deep-rooted struggle against drug-related crimes in Gurugram has recently taken a significant turn. On the forefront of this battle, Gurugram Police have apprehended a Nigerian national, Age Chidubem Declan, in the DLF Phase 1 area, marking a noteworthy victory for local law enforcement.

Declan was found in possession of an illegal substance, specifically four grams of cocaine concealed in his backpack. This arrest is the result of continued vigilance by the crime unit of Sector 39. The operation took place near a petrol pump in DLF Phase 1, a testament to the police's commitment to maintain security and order in the region.

Nigerian National Under Scrutiny

Following his arrest, an FIR was promptly lodged against Declan at the DLF Phase 1 police station. Residing at Lohiya Apartment in Delhi's Mehrauli, Declan is currently under interrogation by the police, who are working diligently to uncover any potential links or networks associated with this incident.

The seizure of the cocaine and the subsequent arrest of Declan underscores the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug-related crimes.