en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nigerian Man Accused of $7.5M Email Scam: A Case of Sophisticated Fraud

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Nigerian Man Accused of $7.5M Email Scam: A Case of Sophisticated Fraud

A Nigerian man, Olusegun Samson Adejorin, stands accused of federal charges in the United States, tied to an alleged $7.5 million business email compromise (BEC) scam. The scam purportedly targeted two charitable organizations, one residing in Maryland, the other in New York. The indictment, unsealed in Maryland, paints a detailed picture of a sophisticated scam operation, carried out from June to August 2020.

Inside the Scam

According to the indictment, Adejorin allegedly infiltrated employee email accounts, posing as authorized personnel. This guise was used to orchestrate the fraudulent transfer of funds from the New York charity’s investment held by the Maryland charity. To aid in this deception, Adejorin allegedly employed a credential harvesting tool, created fake domain names, and manipulated email accounts to mask his activities.

The Arrest and Potential Penalties

Adejorin was arrested in Ghana on December 29, 2023, and is currently awaiting his initial court appearance there. If convicted, the potential penalties are severe. He could face a maximum of 20 years for each count of wire fraud, five years for unauthorized computer access, and two years for aggravated identity theft. Penalties could escalate further for domain name misuse.

Collaborative Efforts in Apprehension

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, in collaboration with Ghanaian authorities and international partners, played a crucial role in Adejorin’s arrest. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various agencies in the investigation and apprehension of Adejorin. It’s important to note that an indictment is not a declaration of guilt but rather represents the serious charges brought forward by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

0
Crime Nigeria United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Midlands Police Renew Efforts to Solve Two-Decade-Old Missing Persons Case

By BNN Correspondents

Tennessee High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Minors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Man Formally Charged with Downloading Child Abuse Images Pleads Not Guilty

By Geeta Pillai

22-Year-Old Plymouth Man Charged with Rape, Awaits May Trial

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Crime and Anti-Social Behavior Threaten UK's Heritage Organ ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Escalating Crime and Anti-Social Behavior Threaten UK's Heritage Organ ...
heart comment 0
Bhubaneswar Police Apprehend Drug Peddlers in Broad Crackdown

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bhubaneswar Police Apprehend Drug Peddlers in Broad Crackdown
Former Taraba State Governor Claims His Imprisonment was Politically Motivated

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Former Taraba State Governor Claims His Imprisonment was Politically Motivated
Fatal Police Shooting Reignites Debate Over BB Gun Designs

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Fatal Police Shooting Reignites Debate Over BB Gun Designs
Former Idaho Health Department Employee Under Investigation

By Momen Zellmi

Former Idaho Health Department Employee Under Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
1 min
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
1 min
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
1 min
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
2 mins
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
2 mins
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
2 mins
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
2 mins
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
2 mins
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
3 mins
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
19 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
19 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app