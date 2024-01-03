Nigerian Man Accused of $7.5M Email Scam: A Case of Sophisticated Fraud

A Nigerian man, Olusegun Samson Adejorin, stands accused of federal charges in the United States, tied to an alleged $7.5 million business email compromise (BEC) scam. The scam purportedly targeted two charitable organizations, one residing in Maryland, the other in New York. The indictment, unsealed in Maryland, paints a detailed picture of a sophisticated scam operation, carried out from June to August 2020.

Inside the Scam

According to the indictment, Adejorin allegedly infiltrated employee email accounts, posing as authorized personnel. This guise was used to orchestrate the fraudulent transfer of funds from the New York charity’s investment held by the Maryland charity. To aid in this deception, Adejorin allegedly employed a credential harvesting tool, created fake domain names, and manipulated email accounts to mask his activities.

The Arrest and Potential Penalties

Adejorin was arrested in Ghana on December 29, 2023, and is currently awaiting his initial court appearance there. If convicted, the potential penalties are severe. He could face a maximum of 20 years for each count of wire fraud, five years for unauthorized computer access, and two years for aggravated identity theft. Penalties could escalate further for domain name misuse.

Collaborative Efforts in Apprehension

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, in collaboration with Ghanaian authorities and international partners, played a crucial role in Adejorin’s arrest. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various agencies in the investigation and apprehension of Adejorin. It’s important to note that an indictment is not a declaration of guilt but rather represents the serious charges brought forward by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.