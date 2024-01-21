Nigerian Government Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Export, Seizes Contraband

In an aggressive move against illegal trading activities, the Nigerian government has intensified its crackdown on the exportation of contraband goods. The Federal Operating Unit (FOU) Zone C of the Nigerian Customs Service, along with the Western Marine Command (WMC), have been at the forefront of these efforts, making significant arrests and seizures of smuggled goods across the Southeast and Southsouth zones of the country.

Nature and Value of Seized Goods

In the fiscal year of 2023, and the early days of 2024, the authorities have intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N484,700,059. The seized items, which undercut the state's economic interests, include 12 sacks and four wraps of Cannabis Sativa, valued at N1,699,740; a considerable quantity of premium motor spirit (PMS) amounting to 11,850 liters; 114 bales and two sacks of used clothing with a declared value of N41,160,000; and 194 bags of foreign parboiled rice worth N8,393,000. A noteworthy addition to the list of seized items is 100 pieces of timber, valued at N7,700,000, despite the government's explicit ban on the export of raw wood.

Government's Stance on Exportation of Raw Wood

The Nigerian government's Export Provision List No.4 has made it illegal to export raw wood in an attempt to shelter the country's furniture industry. However, instances of illegal exportation have been detected, posing a direct challenge to the state's regulations. The Customs Area Controller for Oyo Osun Area Command has emphasized the illegality of exporting raw wood and called upon the public to offer valuable information that could aid in apprehending economic saboteurs.

Further Measures to Reinforce Maritime Security

To further reinforce the efforts against smuggling, the Federal Government has approved two vessels for the Customs to tackle sea pirates. A bill, which seeks to reform the administration and management of the Nigeria Customs and Excise, has also scaled its second reading in the Senate. These measures signal a robust and comprehensive strategy to protect Nigeria's economic interests from the adverse impacts of illicit trading activities.